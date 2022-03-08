It’s a … ! Three days after Amy Schumer revealed Michael Cera is a new dad, the actor shared details about his little one.

“He’s just a little 6-month-old baby,” the 33-year-old Superbad star told Extra of his son on Monday, March 7.

The Canada native described feeling “shocked” when he watched Schumer’s July 2020 Expecting Amy documentary about her pregnancy, explaining, “I already had a very strong appreciation … of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it.”

On Friday, March 4, the actress, 40, told Entertainment Tonight that “Michael has a baby too” while talking about her and husband Chris Fischer’s 2-year-old son, Gene.

“Is that public knowledge?” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author asked at the time. “I just outed him. I just outed his baby.”

Cera subsequently confirmed his Life & Beth costar’s admission, saying, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.”

Us Weekly confirmed in 2018 that the Tony nominee married his partner, Nadine, whose last name has not been revealed. While their wedding ceremony date is unclear, the Sausage Party star has been wearing a gold wedding band on his left hand since early 2017.

Cera previously dated Aubrey Plaza after the pair met on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 37, revealed during a May 2021 “What’s the Tee” podcast episode. “A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.”

The Broadway star remained Plaza’s “really good friend,” the Delaware native said at the time, adding, “We love each other. … He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

As for Schumer, the New York native has been married to Fischer since February 2018, one year after the duo began dating. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019.

The comedian dealt with hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with Gene, which is a condition characterized by extreme morning sickness.

“I am in my third trimester, and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting,” Schumer explained to her Instagram followers in 2019. “I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it’s [sic] sucks.”

