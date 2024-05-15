Michelle Williams’ pink hair is here to stay.

Williams, 43, showed off her pastel strands at an ABC’s Upfront afterparty in New York City on Tuesday, May 14. She parted her hair to the side and clipped her bangs back with an orange bow. Williams paired her bubblegum locks with a silver and gold sleeveless frock featuring a dainty design. The actress completed her getup with strappy sandals, glittery purse and soft makeup.

Williams attended the party with husband Thomas Kail, who wore a pinstriped suit and a white button-down shirt. The lovebirds held hands while walking into the venue.

Williams debuted her colorful strands at the 2024 Met Gala, when she graced the steps in a whimsical Chanel getup. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, which took place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, she donned dark eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and fuschia lips.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Her mini dress featured a sheer neckline, poofy tulle sleeves, a shimmery pattern and a delicate train. She added just the right amount of sparkle with a crystal headband and diamond earrings.

At the time, fans — and Us — were unsure if Williams’ hair was temporarily dyed pink or not.

Before she went pink, Williams sported a platinum blonde pixie cut, which she debuted at the 2023 Oscars. Her hair, which was previously cut slightly past her chin, featured long layered bangs and short sides.

That night, she sported a Chanel gown featuring a sequin top and a white flowy skirt. She paired it with a glittery sheer cape and diamond jewelry.

Related: Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail’s Relationship Timeline Private power couple! Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail‘s relationship got off to an unconventional start — but the duo are still going strong. The couple crossed paths while working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, in which Williams starred as legendary dancer Gwen Verdon. The late Tony winner was married to Bob Fosse, played by Sam Rockwell […]

Her glam was complete with bright red lips and simple eye makeup. She again posed with Kail, 47, who looked classy in a black and white tuxedo.

Williams has also rocked a blonde bob, bronde strands, auburn locks and more.