Botox house calls, anyone? Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is among one of the first people to try New Jersey’s first-ever mobile spa, offering non-invasive procedures onboard from the comfort of your driveway.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member recently took to his Instagram to document his experience on the Sperling Sprinter, owned by Sperling Dermatology. The spacious vehicle resembles a party bus, which is as on-brand as it gets for the reality star.

Services that are currently available aboard the Sperling Sprinter include Botox, Fillers, CoolSculpting, Emsculpt, Emtone and HydraFacials. Sadly, it looks like you’ll still have to head into the office for your annual skin check.

Sorrentino hasn’t revealed which procedure he chose, but he did supply his 2.4 followers with an awesome discount: $250 off a body procedure with the promo code “SITCH.”

The sprinter is making home visits to both New York and New Jersey and according to the dermatology practice, “the demand has been incredible” with “over 100 patient requests” since its official launch on June 1.

“The booking process for the Sprinter is simple,” Ari Katz, Sperling Dermatology Managing Partner, tells Us. “It’s basically a 4th location option. You can treat ‘in-store’ [the practice has three New Jersey locations] or you can treat ‘in your driveway, on the Sprinter.’”

The sprinter is a solid alternative for those nervous to go to the doctor’s office amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The team has a thorough sanitizing process that includes wearing gloves and masks at all times, using hand sanitizer before and after each session and using medical grade sanitizing wipes to wipe down the seats and other surfaces.

“If patients request and are comfortable with it, we can even do their treatment with the side door open to let in sunlight and fresh air,” the team adds.

Unsurprisingly, these procedures will cost you a pretty penny, but you’ll have to consult the practice for a specific price. “The basic concept is similar to a hotel where if you want a massage in the spa, it’s a set price,” a rep tells Us. “But if you want the massage in-room, or on the beach, there’s a premium price for that.”

There’s even an extra special option for those who want to take their mobile spa game to the next level. “We are also creating memberships so people can get unlimited Sprinter services throughout the year with zero additional fees,” said the rep. We’ll take one!

