Miley Cyrus was all about the Old Hollywood glam when she tied the knot Liam Hemsworth in Tennessee on Sunday, December 23. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer wore a drapey made-to-order Vivienne Westwood ivory silk wedding dress for the romantic occasion, and now we’re learning a bit more about the super cool accessories (think: dainty earrings and vegan shoes) she wore to complete her bridal look.

A source close to Cyrus tells Us that while the former Hannah Montana star kept her wedding wardrobe relatively minimal as to allow that gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown to take centerstage, she did opt for a few key extras.

Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ Gorgeous Vivienne Westwood Wedding Dress

For starters, she upped her ear party game with dainty drop earrings by Sydney Evan and Jacquie Aiche. And when it came to finding a pair of shoes that would allow the songstress to dance the night away, she chose a vegan style in keeping with her love of animals.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2018: The Most Fabulous Sparklers of the Year

On Twitter, the bride posted an adorable video of herself dancing to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s hit “Uptown Funk,” in which her strappy sandals are visible. The heels were custom made in white satin by Cult of Coquette, a Hollywood-based cruelty-free footwear brand. While Cyrus’ heels were made just for her, the $165 Cult of Coquette Cima Nude “Leather” style has a similarly timeless effect.

Everything We Know About Emily VanCamp’s Custom Lela Rose Wedding Dress

Based on the little glimpses of their special day both Cyrus and Hemsworth have shared on social media, it looks like the beaming bride kept her hair and makeup simple yet sexy.

She complemented her glowing complexion and neutral lip with a glossy blowout that cascaded down her back and added a just the right amount of undone glamour to her simply stunning $8,600 Vivienne Westwood creation. The look was, indeed, the best of both worlds (get it?!).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!