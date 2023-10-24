It seems that none of Us are spared from the struggle of breakouts — including Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown, 19, took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to share two photos with her followers. The first was a snap of her posing in full glam with not a pimple in sight. The next was a candid makeup-free selfie showcasing her acne, which covered her cheek and forehead.

In the caption, Brown wrote: “@florencebymills send help!” The account she tagged was the actress’ beauty and skincare line, Florence by Mills, which, in addition to skincare, sells hair, makeup and fragrance products featuring natural and clean ingredients.

Her followers expressed their appreciation for her honesty in the comments. One fan wrote, “thank you for normalizing breakouts. ❤️”, while another commented, “she makes me feel so comfortable to have acne i feel almost empowered and confident in my face bc I’ve learned that it truly is normal”.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments There’s something about Millie Bobby Brown. The actress has enjoyed a rapid ascent to style icon status on and off the red carpet. Some of her greatest red carpet moments were brought to life by her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips. The style guru has cultivated a whimsical and age-appropriate wardrobe for Brown that includes flirty frocks, […]

Brown’s Stranger Things co-star and friend Noah Schnapp showed his support for the actress, commenting, “Love it”.

This is not the first time the Enola Holmes star has opened up about her skin struggles. In March, she posted a video to her Instagram in which she appeared makeup-free with an active breakout on her face.

“As you can tell I’m having a pretty rough night with my skin. This zit is not very happy,” she said in the video, pointing to an inflamed pimple on her cheek. She then applied the Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask from her skincare line to the affected area. “It has honestly really worked for me in the past. I actually just used it basically for spot treatment,” she told her followers.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff <3,” Jon Bon Jovi’s son captioned a June 2021 Instagram snap with the Stranger Things star, sparking dating speculation. The […]

She captioned that post: “embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills 💜”.

In an interview with Elle that was published in July 2022, Brown opened up about her skin troubles. “I’m definitely a victim of my skin,” she told the interviewer, adding, “I would go to the red carpets and come out wondering, ‘Why did this pimple suddenly appear?’ and ‘Why is my skin not liking this foundation that these people are putting on me?’”

But despite the temptation to run and hide in the face of acne, Brown said that she has learned to accept it. “I have wanted to put more makeup to cover it, but you have to embrace it and listen to your skin,” she told the interviewer.