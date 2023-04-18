Noah Schnapp is a proud friend! The actor praised his pal Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare line, Florence by Mills, while practicing some self-care.

“The best,” Schnapp, 18, wrote atop a selfie posted via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 17, that showed him rocking the brand’s Floating Under the Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads. The cooling product, which retails for $36, works to “wake up fatigued, puffy skin that sometimes can create the appearance of dark circles,” per the brand’s website. The beauty company reposted Schnapp’s photo on its official Instagram account.

Brown, 19, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, launched Florence by Mills in August 2019. The brand features a range of skin and cosmetic items, including concealer, mascara, a face scrub, mist and moisturizer. The Enola Holmes star unveiled the brand via Instagram that year, calling the venture “the love of my life.”

“I can’t begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it,” Brown continued, adding that it took two years to bring the project to life. “That’s a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day.” The cosmetics company was developed specifically with teens in mind, a direction that came from the U.K. native’s own experience.

“I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people,” Brown told WWD at the time. “I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I’d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear.”

She also revealed that over the years she’s tried lots of products she knew weren’t right for her young skin. “There are multiple different products I’ve put on that weren’t good for me,” she told the publication. “Some of those were anti-aging, and I was 10 years old.”

More recently, the brand unveiled a new beauty tool. On Tuesday, April 17, Florence by Mills dropped the It Curl Eyelash Curler. “This curler lifts lashes to perfection & captures every lash from the inner to outer corner of your eye,” the brand promised via Instagram.

Brown has expanded her business portfolio with a new coffee company too. “If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my morning coffee,” the Stranger Things actress wrote alongside a Thursday, April 13, Instagram video, during which she flashed her massive engagement ring. “I’m so proud of this brand and I hope you love it just as much as I do.”