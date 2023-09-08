Millie Bobby Brown let fiancé Jake Bongiovi do her makeup — and the process was hilarious.

On Thursday, September 7, Brown, 19, shared an adorable YouTube video via her beauty brand florence by mills’ YouTube channel. In the clip, Bongiovi, 21, did her makeup while answering questions about their relationship.

“We’re gonna start with your eyebrows,” Bongiovi said while grabbing the brand’s Tilt N Tame Eyebrow Pencil. Brown, however, suggested he start with foundation instead, but he insisted that he previously saw her do her eyebrows first.

While he filled her brows in, Brown started the Q&A. “How did we meet?” she asked him. “We met via Instagram … When we first met in person, I picked you up from the airport. You were playing it cool, like ‘Whatever.’” He finished up her first brow — which was much bolder and darker than she usually does it. The couple then examined his work and bursted into laughter.

“From afar it doesn’t look horrible, but up close it’s scary,” Brown told him while he wiped it off to try again. The second time around, her brows looked much more natural, even though Brown commented that they’re “a little bit darker” than before.

“Now that the eyebrows are done, we’re gonna move on to the eyeballs,” Bongiovi told her as she gave the camera a terrified expression. Brown redirected her fiancé and advised that he should put foundation on her next. “Don’t you have to put something on my face?” she asked.

Brown pumped the foundation onto the back of his hand as he grabbed a makeup brush to blend the product into her skin.

Before applying concealer, contour or blush, Bongiovi decided to set her face with the florence by mills You Matte-r Mattifying Setting Powder. As he tapped the product into her face, Bongiovi asked Brown, “How do you think I’m doing so far? Is this good?” Brown responded, “You’re doing great,” before grimacing at her appearance to the camera.

Bongiovi then applied concealer under eyes and set her face again with more powder. He then grabbed a large brush and spread bronzer across her cheek bones — resulting in a dramatic contour.

After blending the bronzer into her face, he reached for the Cheeky Pop Blush Sticks in the shade Kind Kelly — named after Millie’s mom, Kelly Brown. He applied the creamy product to her cheeks, straight down her forehead and to her nose.

Millie checked out her look and questioned Bongiovi, “What made you want to put the blush on my nose?” He started laughing and explained that he wanted to give her a “cold chilly Christmas” look.

After the Stranger Things star helped him apply mascara, he drew on winged eyeliner and added more product below her waterline. Bongiovi topped the look off with her Be a VIP Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

The duo shared a kiss and laughed some more. They attempted to turn the lights off to make it look better, but Milie joked, “I think it still looks bad.”

During their Q&A, Bongiovi shared that he was nervous to propose to Millie. “Because it’s not a known story, there were many different factors that went into it that were actually life threatening,” he quipped.

Bongiovi popped the question in April, after nearly three years of dating. Brown announced the news via Instagram with a sweet photo of the two smiling and hugging on a beach. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the post.