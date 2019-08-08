



Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to prove herself a fashionable force, this time with a jewelry collection — and we can hardly wait.

On Wednesday, August 7, Pandora announced it’s launching a partnership with the Stranger Things actress, who will also serve as the face of the collection.

“I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora,” the 15-year-old actress said in a press release from the brand. “I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality.”

The campaign images, shot by Cass Bird, will feature the starlette in her hometown of Atlanta, as she showcases personally curated jewelry from the new line. Along with the pictures, there will be a short film released to focus on the personal connection Brown has with the pieces.

“Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of Pandora jewelry that empowers young women to express themselves,” Pandora’s chief creative and brand officer Stephen Fairchild said in the press release. “Not only an accomplished actor and making her presence as a voice of her generation known, she also brings a youthful and individual approach to jewelry that perfectly complements Pandora’s vision and creativity.”

It’s been a big year for the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress, especially in the style department. Not only did she slay on red carpets for the movie’s premieres, but she also teamed up with Converse just last month for a playful sneaker collection. Millie By You is a line filled with colorful designs and patterns displayed on the classic Chuck Taylor All Star canvas. It’s as youthful and cool as the young beauty.

With that being said, she isn’t the only Stranger Things kid getting into the fashion world. Back in May, Saint Laurent announced Finn Wolfhard would be the new face of the fall-winter 2019-2020 campaign.

The Pandora x Millie Bobby Brown line will be available sometime later this year.

