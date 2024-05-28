Mindy Kaling is getting into the summer spirit with a brand-new bikini.

The 44-year-old actress showed off an item from her latest collection with Andie Swim in the brand’s Instagram post on Sunday, May 26.

The snap featured Kaling posing on top of a giant rock in front of a scenic lake, dressed in a bright red bikini (featuring “The Maui Top,” $72 and “The Bikini Bottom,” $56) with her arms at her sides. She wore her hair down behind her shoulders and sported smokey eyeshadow, glossy dark lipstick and red dangling earrings.

“Whether you’re splashing around or making a fire, The Maui Top can do it *all*. Shop it from our Mindy x Andie Summer Camp collection now before it’s gone ❤️,” the caption read.

Related: Mindy Kaling is 1 of Us Weekly's 2023 Breakout Style Stars Mindy Kaling is a brilliant writer, producer and actress — and she’s a style genius, too. The Never Have I Ever co-creator, 44, often takes to Instagram to post the eye-catching outfits she’s wearing (accompanied by her witty and cheeky commentary, of course). And while most of her fashion choices typically include dynamic prints and cheerful hues, […]

The 51-piece collection, which debuted on May 14 and is entitled the Summer Camp collection, marks the second time that Kaling has collaborated with the swimwear brand. She first teamed up with them in May 2023, when they released a 33-piece collection.

The latest drop includes a range of flattering one piece bathing suits and colorful bikinis. The best part? It offers inclusive sizing, ranging from XS to 3X.

The Office alum also took to her own Instagram page on Sunday, to promote the collection. She shared a video montage in which she wrote the style names on polaroid photos of herself modeling the swimsuits.

“6 of my favorite styles for our Mindy x Andie Summer Camp collection. Summer starts now! 🤠” she captioned the post.

In a statement released on May 14, Kaling revealed that the success of her previous collection is what inspired her to collaborate with Andie Swim for a second time.

“After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection together,” Kaling said. “I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie’s signature style of empowering, flattering and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body.”