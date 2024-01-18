Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The newly crowned Miss America, Madison Marsh, is rocking her tiara in style.

The Colorado native and Air Force second lieutenant was photographed outside of the Today show studio in New York City on Wednesday, January 17 — just three days into her reign. The 22-year-old wore an azure blue dress for the TV appearance, adding on nude stilettos and a long, red faux-fur coat for warmth. Suitable shades for the pageant queen!

Marsh joins stars like Taylor Swift and Lori Harvey in crushing the red coat trend. Ready for your turn?

Get the Tuduoms Long Faux-Fur Overcoat for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to receive compliments, inspire bystanders and look like true American royalty, this Amazon coat needs to be in your shopping cart. It’s a bold yet elegant alternative to a puffer or peacoat, and the bright red shade is endlessly eye-catching.

This coat has an inclusive size range of S-5XL and also comes in soft blue, army green, coffee brown, hot pink and navy. Wear it with a dress, with jeans, with leggings, with anything!

Want to see some other statement-making red coats we spotted on our search? Check out seven more wardrobe-worthy picks below!

Shop more red coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

