Drita D’Avanzo knows a thing or two about how to look like a boss. After starring on VH1’s Mob Wives for six seasons, it seems everyone has been turning to the fan favorite for inspo when it involves winter 2024’s hottest trend: The Mob Wife Aesthetic.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former TV personality shared her must-have items to help nail the look. “Animal print, leather, fur and oversized sunglasses — and then if you get the bling with the jewelry, do it,” D’Avanzo shared. “You gotta be loud and proud.”

To level things up, she recommends letting your face make a statement. “For me, personally, my style was always very red lips,” D’Avanzo, who created the Lady Boss cosmetics line, explained. “I did maybe a winged liner and a lot of lashes — on the ends, especially.”

“I was big on animal prints, including snakeskin pants,” the mom of two (she shares daughters Gizelle and Aleeya with ex Lee D’Avanzo) said. “It’s very sexy to me.”

D’Avanzo advises to not go overboard with prints and to keep it simple: “Not everything at once. You have to break it up,” she told Us. “Don’t go crazy.”

“Wear all-black leather if you want to wear that leopard jacket,” she continued. “You don’t want to wear animal print fur with animal print pants — you don’t want to be a leopard!”

D’Avanzo went on to name a few stars who have slayed the trend, including Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo and Bebe Rexha — but one person reigned supreme. “Dua Lipa was my top favorite, she killed it,” she said, referring to the “Houdini” singer’s November 2023 outing in Tribeca. “She was wearing a black, long fur with a black [lace] outfit — that’s a look I like.”

D’Avanzo has been making the rounds lately, appearing on Watch What Happens Live! and hosting a Mob Wives-themed dinner and fashion show at Ainslie in New York City. Despite staying out of the spotlight for the past few years, she has an idea on why fans are turning to her now that the Mob Wife aesthetic has become a recent sensation: “They know I don’t throw a million things together and I don’t overdo it,” she explained. “I like just a little bit of something, something.”

For those hoping to see more of D’Avanzo, you’re in luck: As Us Weekly previously reported, she will be guest bartending — and slinging a drink she created called “Knockout” — at Ainslie in an upcoming appearance. She’s also working on a scripted series inspired by her life story that she pitched with pal Stacey Levin. “It will be something else!” she promised.