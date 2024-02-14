Molly Ringwald is in her runway model era.

The 55-year-old actress opened the Batsheva fall 2024 fashion show on Tuesday, February 13, in a dramatic black hooded velvet dress. She paired the mid-length number with a matching velvet lace trim muff and black pumps.

Ringwald reemerged later in the show wearing a purple mid-length dress reminiscent of the 1980s. It featured dramatic shoulder pads, a high neckline and a buckle belt. She paired it with plain white pumps.

The cast of runway models that day was special, not only because it included Ringwald, but because none of the models present were under the age of 40.

The cast featured an array of accomplished women, some with experience in the fashion world and some without. It included River’s Edge actress Ione Skye, former Harper’s Bazaar fashion editor Marilyn Kirschner, art curator Racquel Chevremont and poet and lawyer Vanessa Place. Other models in attendance were recruited from a local dance studio.

The collection itself featured a compelling range of proportions, prints and colors. Sequins, leopard print, exaggerated shoulders, oversized bows and pops of red, purple and mint green were peppered throughout.

The brand’s designer, Batsheva Hay, told Women’s Wear Daily that she wanted the collection to embody a healthy balance between sophistication and playfulness.

“Especially since fashion becomes a very unwelcoming place for aging, I wanted to make clothing that was dignified and beautiful but also fun,” Hay revealed.

As for Ringwald?

“It felt really great,” the Pretty in Pink actress told WWD after the show. “I really loved both of my looks and I’m so happy to be included in this incredible group of women. I find it really inspiring. The first look I was thinking of Jackie Kennedy wearing the widow’s weeds. The second is kind of Victorian meets the ’80s.”