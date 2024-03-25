Country singer Morgan Wade is opening up about her double mastectomy.

The 29-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday, March 24, to share her recovery process after undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in November 2023. “For those that don’t know I have the RAD51D gene mutation and with my family history of breast cancer I decided to be proactive,” she captioned a photo of her wrapped in bandages. (The RAD51D gene mutation increases the risk of developing breast cancer by 20 percent, per eviQ.)

“I did get implants — and I’m happy with them,” Wade continued, sharing she had her nipples removed as well. “The breast cancer my aunt had started in her milk ducts and we wanted no chance of that with me. I just said take it all 😅.”

While she admitted she’s “still adjusting to how different [her] body looks,” Wade gushed that she’s happy with her decision to have the surgery. “Change is never easy – but this was worth it,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Wade shared she has been able to get back into her workout routine while recovering. “The last month I’ve finally been back to doing what I want,” Wade wrote, explaining that she can now run, lift and more.

Wade — who is known to Bravo fans for being close friends with Kyle Richards — also shared that she will be getting an egg retrieval and “eventually a hysterectomy and oophorectomy” because the RAD51D gene mutation can also cause ovarian cancer.

Wade first spoke about her journey in an interview with People in December 2023. . “I would rather have done all this and never know if I was going to get breast cancer or not,” the “Fall in Love With Me” singer said. “I would’ve rather done this and have that peace of mind. Life is short, life is precious, and I’m grateful for the advances with science that we have the knowledge to be able to go and take care of these things.”