If you color your hair and you have trouble getting your hue to “stick” you might be into Moroccanoil’s new launch: the brand has a new Color Complete Collection that’s all about maximizing retention. To celebrate, the brand brought hairstylist Lorri Goddard on board as their first ever celebrity colorist — a major move considering she’s the hands behind some of the brightest and peppiest blondes (looking at you Reese, Charlize, Kirsten, and RHW ) and sun-kissed brunettes (cough, Emmy Rossum and Rachel Bilson, cough). We caught up with the color guru and she gave her tips to keeping your color pristine, the trends you will see this summer and the secret to protecting your hair from the pool this summer!

But first a little about the collection (which is available for presale now ahead of its official launch on May 1): it starts at the salon with Moroccanoil ChromaTech Prime and ChromaTech Post which work together to maximize the amount of color your hair takes in. Then, once you head home, Moroccanoil Color Continue Shampoo and Conditioner are meant restore and repair hair that has been color-treated, while Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray works as to neutralize free radicals generated by pollution and environment while absorbing daming UB rays to fight against color fade and brassiness. According to the brand, after 10 washes, the Color Complete Collection extends color life and vibrancy by 100%.

Now read on for a little more on the products and tips for keeping your hair looking its best from Goddard!

Stylish: It’s spring! What are the colors you see having a major moment this season and into summer?

Lori Goddard: After years of everyone asking for ash-tones and cooler colors, we’re finally seeing a return to warmer tones. Buttery, bright blondes and caramel hues for brunettes!

Stylish: What’s the secret to keeping highlighted brown hair from getting brassy or orange?

LG: Unfortunately, a lot of brassiness is caused by things out of our control due to the environment, pollution and UV damage. The best thing you can do is use color protection products to keep the integrity of the color and protect from environmental damage. But,also, a big mistake is people wash their hair with water that is way too hot, which causes color to fade. Start washing your hair with cooler water.

Stylish:What’s the best way to protect your hair from chlorine at the pool?

LG: Easy! You need to put a product on your hair that acts like a sponge for the chlorine. I advise using the classic Morccaonoil or Moroccanoil Light for this.

Stylish: What’s the next rainbow hair trend?

LG: Pinks and purples will continue to reign supreme!

