Naomi Campbell proved that good design is timeless when she resurrected a decades-old Chanel gown at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 15.

Campbell, 53, attended the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere at the 77th annual event in the exact black sequin number she first wore on the runway in 1996. The look, which was unveiled as part of Karl Lagerfeld’s 1997 fall/winter collection, featured pearl straps and slits on the floor-length skirt that exposed Campbell’s legs.

At the Wednesday soirée, Campbell paired the piece — which looked just as good as it did when it debuted — with pointed-toe pumps and dangling diamond earrings. She wore her hair in tight curls.

Campbell was styled by Law Roach for the occasion. The “image architect” has garnered a reputation for sifting through the archives of major fashion houses.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From 2024 Cannes Film Festival: What the Stars Wore The stars are out and shining bright like diamonds at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. The big event, which has been dubbed the most prestigious film gathering, kicked off on Tuesday, May 14, and is slated to run until Saturday, May 25. The festival previews new films in all genres from all […]

At the 2024 Met Gala, Roach, 45, dressed Zendaya in two different breathtaking gowns. She first graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano number that was based on a 1999 Dior dress. The design featured a one-shoulder construction with a strap equipped with billowing fabric that wrapped around the dress’ green-and-blue striped bodice. The look was finished with a mermaid skirt and fruit embellishments.

A few hours later, Zendaya reemerged on the red carpet — making Met Gala history as the first person to walk the steps twice — in a gothic black gown by John Galliano for Givenchy, which was made in 1996. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder corset bodice and a wide skirt. Zendaya topped the look off with a bouquet of flowers on her head, perfectly nailing the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Roach revealed to Extra earlier this month that he discovered the second dress at a vintage store and that Zendaya was so in love with it that she bought it on the spot.

“Oh, we buy,” Roach told Extra in the May 7 interview. “Because how we look at it is, we’re really supporting small businesses. And I think it’s unfair to borrow from people who use these clothes as their livelihood.”