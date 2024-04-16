Naomi Watts turned the Dior pre-fall show into a family affair on Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Museum.

The actress, 55, sat front row with her child Kai, 15, with the duo sporting lively spring looks. Watts opted for a classic shirt dress that featured a cinched-in waist and a billowing skirt. She paired the frock with black platform sandal heels and a black top handle bag. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces.

For glam, Watts rocked soft makeup that included rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Kai, meanwhile, sported a cream-colored sweater that was covered with red butterflies. Kai paired the knit with a coordinating pleated skirt. Like Watts, Kai opted for dark accessories, including pointed heels and an envelope clutch. Kai wore their hair loose, parted down the middle.

The duo posed together before heading to their seats and also snapped photos with Alexandra Shipp, who wore a chic all-black ensemble.

Watts shares Kai and child Sasha, 16, with ex Liev Schreiber. Watts and Schreiber, 56, were together between 2005 and 2016. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2016 that they split.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” the now-exes told Us in a joint statement.

Watts has since moved on, marrying Billy Crudup in June 2023 at a NYC courthouse. Schreiber, for his part, is married to Taylor Neisen. The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2023. Watts was quick to congratulate her ex, sharing well wishes in the comments section of Schreiber’s Instagram post that announced the news.

“We love baby Hazel!!” Watts gushed.