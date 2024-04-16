Your account
Stylish

Charlize Theron Sits Front Row at Dior Pre-Fall Show With 7-Year-Old Daughter August

By
Charlize Theron and daughter, August. ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron attended Dior’s pre-fall show at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, April 15, with her 7-year-old daughter, August.

The 48-year-old actress looked chic in a long sleeve black shirt, which she wore tucked into a camel skirt featuring black letters on the front. She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and an assortment of layered gold jewelry. Theron kept her hair out of her face in a slicked-back low bun.

August, for her part, showed off her natural fashion sense in a blue and white letterman jacket featuring the letter “C” on the front. She accessorized with a quilted black crossbody Dior purse.

The mother-daughter duo smiled as they held hands and walked to their front row seats.

This is not the first time that Theron has taken one of her children to a Dior show. She also brought her older daughter Jackson, 11, to Dior’s spring/summer 2024 show at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris in September 2023.

Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. Over the years, she has spoken openly about her experience with adoption as a single mother.

“When you adopt, you have to do it unconditionally,” she told Elle in a July 2016 interview. “I threw myself into the adoption process because I was convinced that I could fulfill the role of mother and give my children all the love and attention they need. No one aspires to become a single parent, but I learned a long time ago that you can’t control everything in life. I have adapted to the situation because I am pragmatic.”

As Theron’s oldest daughter, Jackson, gets older, Theron recently revealed that their mother-daughter dynamic is naturally shifting.

“My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, ‘Where’s my baby?'” Theron said during a Q&A at the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in New York City in September 2023.

“And she was like, ‘Mom, please don’t look, mom, don’t hug me,’ ” Theron added. “I was like, ‘Can I hug you?’ She’s like, ‘No, no.’ Oh my god. It’s like a whole different game.”

