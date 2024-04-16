Charlize Theron attended Dior’s pre-fall show at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, April 15, with her 7-year-old daughter, August.

The 48-year-old actress looked chic in a long sleeve black shirt, which she wore tucked into a camel skirt featuring black letters on the front. She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and an assortment of layered gold jewelry. Theron kept her hair out of her face in a slicked-back low bun.

August, for her part, showed off her natural fashion sense in a blue and white letterman jacket featuring the letter “C” on the front. She accessorized with a quilted black crossbody Dior purse.

The mother-daughter duo smiled as they held hands and walked to their front row seats.

This is not the first time that Theron has taken one of her children to a Dior show. She also brought her older daughter Jackson, 11, to Dior’s spring/summer 2024 show at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris in September 2023.

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. Over the years, she has spoken openly about her experience with adoption as a single mother.

“When you adopt, you have to do it unconditionally,” she told Elle in a July 2016 interview. “I threw myself into the adoption process because I was convinced that I could fulfill the role of mother and give my children all the love and attention they need. No one aspires to become a single parent, but I learned a long time ago that you can’t control everything in life. I have adapted to the situation because I am pragmatic.”

As Theron’s oldest daughter, Jackson, gets older, Theron recently revealed that their mother-daughter dynamic is naturally shifting.

“My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, ‘Where’s my baby?'” Theron said during a Q&A at the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in New York City in September 2023.

“And she was like, ‘Mom, please don’t look, mom, don’t hug me,’ ” Theron added. “I was like, ‘Can I hug you?’ She’s like, ‘No, no.’ Oh my god. It’s like a whole different game.”