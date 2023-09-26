It’s Paris Fashion Week — and Dior put on an unforgettable show with star-studded attendees.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more got dressed to the nines to enjoy the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 show on Tuesday, September 26.

For the event, Lawrence kept it classy in a button-up white blouse and a black velvet maxi skirt. She teamed the luxurious apparel with a thin leather belt, black booties, a silver watch and hoop earrings. Her makeup featured a dewy base, peachy shimmery eyeshadow, feathered eyebrows, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips.

Pattinson, for his part, donned an oversized tan suit featuring large pockets and minimalist buttons. He paired the blazer with a pastel pink striped shirt and wore it untucked. Pattinson completed his ensemble with textured brown boots finished with a black rubber sole.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from the fashion show: