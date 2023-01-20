Cancel OK
Robert Pattinson Turns Heads in a Sparkly Skirt and Calf Boots at Dior Fashion Show: Pics

Robert Pattinson Wears Skirt to Dior Show
Robert Pattinson Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson took an unexpected fashion risk — and it paid off! The actor attended Dior Homme’s fall/winter 2023 menswear show in a sparkly skirt.

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The Twilight actor, 36, had all eyes on him as he arrived to the Paris Fashion Week event on Friday, January 20, in a blue sequin kilt. The glitzy piece featured a tea-length construction and subtle pleats. Pattinson paired the look with knee-high socks and a pair of black leather boots. The Tenet star completed the outfit with a caramel-colored fur jacket that he wore zipped up. 

Models sported different iterations of Pattinson’s skirt on the runway, strutting their stuff in a silk blue version and a gray wool design. Other standout pieces included glittery shorts, a satin trench coat and a two-toned puffer coat — all in soft, muted shades. 

Creative director Kim Jones spoke about the collection to Vogue, sharing: “For me, I read it as about rental and change: times changing … So, it begins with Christian Dior dying, and then Yves Saint Laurent coming in and suddenly doing new things. And there’s a lot of me.” (Laurent worked alongside Dior before taking over following his death in 1957. He then became world’s youngest creative director at age 21 before starting his own eponymous label in 1961. The fashion giant died in 2008.) 

Robert Pattinson Wears Skirt to Dior Show
Robert Pattinson Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

In addition to Pattinson, the Friday soirée was attended by David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham as well as Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne, Amber Valletta and Karlie Kloss

Robert Pattinson’s Dating History: Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and More

Pattinson isn’t the only Hollywood heartthrob to rock a skirt in recent months. Brad Pitt famously donned the garb at the July 2022 premiere of Bullet Train. He stepped onto the red carpet in the linen number that featured a distressed hem. Pitt, 59, paired the style with a coordinating linen jacket, a soft pink shirt and Stylmartin boots that drew attention to his leg tattoos.

One month later, the Fight Club star opened up about the fashion statement. “We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” Pitt told Variety at Bullet Train’s Los Angeles debut in August 2022.

Paris Fashion Week: Kylie Jenner Serves Drama at Schiaparelli and More of the Best Moments

Other famous hunks who have sported skirts include Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto, Russell Westbrook, Vin Diesel and David Hasselhoff

Pete Davidson pushed fashion boundaries out at the 2021 Met Gala when he arrived in a black dress by Thom Browne. “Sometimes I love making my uncles uncomfortable,” the comedian, 29, told reporters when asked about his getup. 

