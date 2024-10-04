At the premiere of her latest film, Naomi Watts, 56, served up a lesson in cool parenting. Rather than walk the red carpet with her husband, Billy Crudup, Watts was joined by her 17-year-old son, Sasha, who seemed to share his mom’s penchant for red carpet style.

When the mother-son duo arrived at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Thursday, October 4, for the New York Film Festival screening of The Friend, they sent cameras flashing in coordinating all-black ensembles. Watts opted for a black Schiaparelli design with a billowing latex skirt and a sheer, strapless corset top with leather piping.

While the retro bubble-skirt silhouette is shaping up to be one of the biggest trends of the season, Watts is proof that the most stylish interpretations aren’t your mothers’ bubble skirts and instead feature decidedly modern twists. She grounded the look with pointy-toe black heels and giant crystal chandelier earrings with keyhole cutouts. Her signature blonde bob was styled straight with a middle part, and she finished her glam with nude lipstick and a swipe of coral blush.

Sasha, who towered over Watts in photos, took cues from his mom in the same dark color palette, sporting a black T-shirt under a black blazer with slim trousers paired with rugged black boots. A single gold chain moved the low-fi look into red-carpet territory. With his blue eyes and blonde hair, Sasha was the spitting image of his mother, save for the difference in height which he seemingly inherited from his dad, Watts’ ex Liev Schreiber.

Watts and Schreiber were together for 11 years before they went their separate ways in 2016. However, the former couple have been open about their commitment to co-parenting and putting their children first. “We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told reporters in 2019.

Together, Watts and her son showed that a sense of fashion runs in the family–and according to Watts, they also share a love for the arts. In a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter, Watts revealed that Sasha and her youngest child, Kai, 15, have taken an interest in acting and previously attended a performance arts summer camp together. “It seems they’ve gotten the bug,” she said at the time.

Judging by her recent mother-son night out on the red carpet, it’s clear that Watts is leading the way in scene-stealing Hollywood style.