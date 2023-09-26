Natalia Bryant wasn’t alone when she made her runway debut — she had pal Gigi Hadid to lean on for guidance and walking tips.

“In the rehearsal, they’re gonna tell you to walk fast. They’re gonna yell,” Hadid, 28, warned Bryant, 20, in a backstage interview for Vogue, shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 24. “They’re gonna scream at you to walk fast.”

Hadid encouraged Bryant not to worry about the pressure of the catwalk, adding, “I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself, like, remember it. Be in the moment.”

Bryant received similar advice from Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was one of the many models she spoke with on behalf of the outlet.

Related: See All of the Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Fashion month is well underway in Europe! After kicking off in the Big Apple and then London earlier this month, Milan Fashion Week has commenced in Italy, starting on Tuesday, September 19. The days-long event will conclude on Monday, September 25. Legacy labels like Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Moschino and Tom Ford unveiled their spring/summer 2024 […]

“Just own it. Just walk. Be comfortable and, like, do it. Slay,” Hamlin, 22, said while dressed in full hair and makeup.

Precious Lee added, “Think of something you want to keep in mind. [I say], ‘I own everything. Everything is mine.’ You can borrow it if you need to.”

As the nerves started to build, Bryant got a hug from Hadid and one more boost of encouragement. “You’re gonna be great. I love you! I’m so proud of you I’m gonna cry,” Hadid said to which Bryant replied, “No I’m freaking out. I’m gonna cry.”

Bryant appeared to take her fellow models’ advice when she hit the runway on Friday, September 22, as part of the Versace Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Related: All of the Stars at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris: Anya Taylor-Joy, More It’s Paris Fashion Week — and Dior put on an unforgettable show with star-studded attendees. Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more got dressed to the nines to enjoy the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 show on Tuesday, September 26. For the event, Lawrence kept it classy in a button-up white blouse […]

Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter followed up her runway debut by walking in the Boss Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show later that day.

“Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful,” Natalia wrote via Instagram on Friday.

She later shared a photo with designer Donatella Versace, captioning the snap, “This was such an incredible experience, I had the best time and felt so much love and support throughout it all. ♥️.”

Natalia, who signed with IMG Models in February 2021, received a lot of love from her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who was on hand to watch her walk both shows.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!!” Vanessa, 41, wrote via Instagram. “I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! 😘 Versace! ❤️.”

Related: See Kobe Bryant’s Sweetest Moments With His Wife and 4 Daughters Family man. In addition to Kobe Bryant‘s legendary basketball career, the late athlete loved life with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their four daughters. The NBA star, who died in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on January 26, 2020, at age 41, married his wife, Vanessa, in 2001, and the couple […]

The mother-daughter trip to Milan came during Natalia’s junior year of college. Natalia — who attends the University of Southern California — previously gave fans a look at her first day of school in August by sharing a sweet way in which she and Vanessa honor the late Kobe.

“Happy first day of school! Love you always, Daddy,” a note read alongside a bouquet of roses sent from Vanessa to keep up her late husband’s tradition of gifting his girls flowers to start off the year.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kobe, who died in January 2020 after a helicopter crash, welcomed four daughters with Vanessa during their marriage. The couple’s second oldest daughter, Gianna, was killed in the crash along with seven other passengers. Gianna was 13 while Kobe was 41 when they died.

Vanessa and Kobe also shared Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.