It was an exciting first day at the Natural Products Expo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From all-natural foods to body tapes and super-charged coffee, the event was filled with some amazing innovations. And Us Weekly had the chance to interview NEXTY award winners to learn more about their cutting edge products.

We had the opporutnity to snack on delicious natural whole fruit mango gummies from Soley, which are made with simply organic mango, natural orange extract and vitamin C.

In the supplements department, we spoke with the team from Life Seasons and dove into all the benefits of their Clinical Immunity Quick-Start, which boosts your immunity in just two hours!

Yep, you read that right. Clinical Immunity Quick Start is proven to increase the number, activity and efficacy of the five key immune cells in as little as two hours. The supplement combines well-known immune ingredients like black elderberry, vitamin D3 and zinc with the scientifically proven ingredients PureWay-C, EpiCor and Natramune to deliver a powerful boost to your immune system.

Now, moving onto to some delicious drinks! We sipped on adaptogenic tonics from Rowdy Mermaid. This refreshing and tasty effervescent drink leaves you feeling refreshed thanks to resishi plant extracts and other botanicals.

In the market for some zen? You’ve probably heard of CBD, but Head and Heal’s CBG is the true breakout star of the cannabinoid team. CBG is the original molecule in the hemp plant and its neuro-protectant properties may promote mental alertness. People report a sense of calm focus without the caffeine jitters you get from that morning cup of coffee.

We also had the change to check out Nutricare’s Strap Tape! We wrapped ourselves up in the world’s first sustainable body tape, which is made from bamboo fibre. It’s non-toxic, latex-free, soft, sustainable and strong.

After turning out attention to Ritual Zero Proof, we may have found a new favorite drink to sip on! Their non-alcoholic drinks are the perfect add-on to anyone’s bar cart.

For everyone who needed a caffeine boost (guilty!), Steeped Coffee saved the day. The new standard in single-serve coffee, the brand sets up a serving in a tea bag-style pouch. It’s such an easy way to make a great cup of coffee anytime. They also use compostable and renewable materials, making every cup eco-friendly.

To see all these brands in action, press play on the video above!