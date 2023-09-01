Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicky Hilton’s latest take on the cottagecore fashion aesthetic was one to remember.

The socialite was photographed out in New York City on Thursday, August 31, wearing the DÔEN Simonetta Dress. This dress, which is sadly no longer available for purchase, is a beautiful blue and white floral frock with puff sleeves and a maxi hem. She paired the number with nude ballet flats (trending!), finishing off the look with straw accessories perfect for late summer.

Fun fact? Mindy Kaling has worn this exact dress too! Want to channel the look — but disappointed you can’t nab the exact dress? No need to fret! We’ve picked out a similar piece on Amazon — and it’s way less than you would have paid for the original!

Get the BTFBM Crew-Neck Short-Sleeve Floral Boho Maxi Dress (originally $52) for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This BTFBM dress features a dainty blue and white floral print with a tiered skirt and puff sleeves, helping you nail Hilton’s vibe with ease. The smocking keeps things stretchy and comfortable, and the pull-on design will allow you to get dressed in a matter of seconds. Quick and easy — but instantly boho-chic and elegant!

This is a really nice transitional dress for moving from summer into fall — and it will be one of the first pieces you pick up when spring shows its sunny face again. Want to see some other similar finds to help you crush this cottagecore look? We’ve found seven more options for you below, all on Amazon!

