Nicole Kidman put her own twist on the “naked” trend at the Expats premiere in New York City.

Kidman, 56, graced the Sunday, January 21, red carpet in a skin-baring gown by Versace. While most “naked” dresses are often categorized by sheer and mesh fabric, Kidman’s look was an upgraded take on the aesthetic thanks to a plunging neckline, a backless construction, openings at the sides and a risky thigh-high slit — brought to life with solid black fabric.

Kidman, who was styled by Jason Bolden for the occasion, teamed the floor-length number with black pointed-toe pumps, dangling diamond earrings and soft glam. She wore her blonde mane in loose curls, parted down the middle. (Bolden’s high-profile client list also includes Cynthia Erivo, Storm Reid, Justin Timberlake and Jay Ellis.)

As cameras flashed on the step-and-repeat, Kidman showed off the racy design by striking several different poses, including one from the back. After posing solo, she joined her Expats costars for several group shots.

Kidman has been showing skin throughout the Expats press tour. At a special screening of the series in December 2023, she rocked a strapless champagne-colored gown by Fendi. The design featured a drape-like design and a corset bodice that clung to her figure.

Expats, created by Lulu Wang, follows Kidman’s Margaret and her group of friends as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Hong Kong.

In a dramatic trailer released by Prime Video last month, viewers got a glimpse of Margaret’s idyllic life in China before her son goes missing, changing the dynamic of her family and how she feels about her life in Asia. “Do you ever imagine yourself living a completely different life?” Margaret said in the clip.

Kidman opened up about her role as Margaret at the Sunday premiere, telling Extra, “I went, ‘OK, be as true and as authentic and as deep because this is the story that people have lived. It’s devastating and horrendous and I have to be true to it.’”