Nicole Scherzinger is ending the year as a blonde.

Scherzinger, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 21, to show off her shocking hair transformation. “Whatchu think of this tiramisu-colored hair!?” the singer said of her makeover, which features dark roots that fall into a golden hue mixed with vanilla, ashy and platinum highlights. The switch-up is drastically different from Scherzinger’s signature jet-black strands that she’s rocked for the majority of her career.

Her new look was brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who also works his magic on the manes of Ciara, Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney, Shay Mitchell, Jared Leto and more.

Giannetos also posted a snap of Scherzinger’s ‘do via his own Instagram, writing “NICOLE! New TIRAMISU hair color for my girl.” Fans quickly flooded the comments, praising Giannetos’ work with one writing, “This color is everything!!!!” as a second gushed, “Absolutely Gorgeous!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Giannetos gave Scherzinger’s tresses a dramatic makeover. Earlier this month, the glam pro transformed her crown into a wet pixie cut inspired by Winona Ryder thanks to a wig from Noah Scott’s What Wigs.

Giannetos is also the brains behind Megan Fox’s bright red revamp, which she debuted in September, as well as TikTok star Meredith Duxbury’s strawberry blonde crown and lob haircut from earlier this year.

Giannetos, who went to beauty school in Greece before moving to the U.S. in 2013, previously opened up about his love of hair, telling Byrdie in August 2021, “When I decided to move to Hollywood from Greece, it seemed so big and I was so excited. Beauty for me is my whole life, it’s not only hair and makeup. Beauty is the way you see your life.”

He added, “After so many years doing this job, it has completely changed the way I look at people, the way I dress, how I decorate my [home]. I’m so inspired by what I’m doing. I feel beyond grateful for this gift.”