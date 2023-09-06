Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t tan like she used to.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star, who has been known to rock a bronze glow, exclusively told Us Weekly that her days of baking under the sun without protection are over — now that she has a new appreciation for sunscreen.

Polizzi wants everyone to maintain good skin health, so she joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics on a PSA (as seen in the video above) in promotion of the beauty brand’s Suntouchable! All Set for Fun SPF 45 sunscreen, which also acts as a moisturizer and makeup setting spray and retails for $14.

“I’m Snooki, and I have an important message,” Polizzi said in the video, which playfully mimics retro infomercials. “The sun is a two-faced bitch. I know you look back and think, ‘But Snooki, you had a really healthy natural glow.’ Well, I got news for you, bitch. I tanned irresponsibly!”

Polizzi continued, “Luckily, change is possible. The new Suntouchables from e.l.f. Skin can help protect you from the sun’s drama like nasty sunburns, early aging and other messed up stuff.” The reality star then urged viewers to “please tan responsibly” as “no one likes a burnt meatball.”

The clip ended with Polizzi bashing the sun, calling the star a “bitch” again. “It even burns your skin when it’s cloudy out!” she continued before asking someone off camera if she can “steal” the e.l.f. product.

Polizzi opened up further about her newfound beef with the sun, telling Us, “Back in the day, it was all about getting a tan. Now that I’m older, I realize how bad the sun can actually be for you and knowing how important using SPF is — especially with having children is [crucial].” (Snooki shares sons Lorenzo and Angelo and daughter Giovanna with husband Jionni LaValle, who she wed in November 2014.)

Polizzi shared that she used to sunbathe “irresponsibly” with “no SPF on” and “tried to get the best tan not knowing the risks of the sun.” She continued, “I feel like people don’t realize how dangerous the sun can be even in a short amount of time. Always protect your skin while enjoying the sun and being outside.”