Just in time for the weekend, Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens are here with two perfect takes on summer date night fashion and beauty. Promoting their upcoming flick Dog Days in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, August 2, the super stylish stars looked fun and flirty in their own unique way — and you better believe we are taking notes!

Keeping things short and sweet, Dobrev proved a red lip doesn’t have to be overly glam. To complement her A-line embroidered shirtdress that fell right above the knee, celeb makeup artist Daniel Martin (the guru behind Meghan Markle’s stunning royal wedding look) played up the former Vampire Diaries star’s glowing, sun-kissed skin with crimson pout.

On Instagram, Martin shared a pic of kit for the day, which included Dior foundation and bronzer, Laura Mercier concealer and Honest Beauty eye shadow (sadly, no word on what shade he used for that popping lip though!). Hairstylist Tommy Buckett, meanwhile, styled Dobrev’s shoulder-length lob into a wavy half-up, half-down style that is a great updo option for short-hair gals.

Offering a sultrier alternative to Dobrev’s super cute style, Hudgens showed Us how to make a nude lip worthy of a night out. Wearing a corset-inspired ruffled Ulla Johnson top with her polka dot Jacquemus wrap skirt, makeup artist Allan Avendano created a luminous contour complete with bold brows, a bronze smokey eye, ultra-long lashes and a glossy neutral pout. Adding to the fierce flamenco dancer vibes, Hudgens’ mane man Chad Wood styled her cascading locks into a slicked-back side pony with a wavy tail.

So whether you’ve got a date night, GNO or casual evening planned this weekend, you can’t go wrong with either of these fabulously flirty summer looks!

