Nina Dobrev Wants to Know Why No One ‘Had an Intervention’ With Her Over Early Fashion Choices

By
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev cringes at her past fashion choices.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about her style evolution during her cover story with Who What Wear, published on Wednesday, January 31.

“I don’t know why nobody had an intervention with me,” she said through laughter while reflecting on past looks. Although it’s unclear which outfits the Vampire Diaries alum regrets, all of Us have made questionable fashion choices in the early 2000s.

Dobrev has since found her fashionable rhythm due in part to celebrity stylist Kate Young. Her most recent red carpet moments include sexy sheer silhouettes, timeless figure-flattering gowns and more.

In her Who What Wear profile, Dobrev gushed that Young, who also works with Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson, has helped elevate her style through their years working together. “She’s the ultimate cool girl,” Dobrev praised.

Nina Dobrev, Rob Mayes and Autumn Reeser at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier this month, at the Patou show during Haute Couture Week in Paris, Dobrev rocked a silky orange jacket finished with silver buttons and a matching mini skirt. She kept her look monochromatic with a neon orange handbag and an oversized scrunchie in her hair.

The actress complemented her outfit with gold hoop earrings and white platform pumps. Her bangs were brushed across her forehead as she donned soft glam including rosy cheeks and long lashes.

Young also worked her magic on Dobrev at Las Vegas Race Weekend in November 2023. The Out-Laws star slayed in a sheer black crop top that gave a glimpse of her bralette and tucked the number into a black mini skirt. She elevated her look with knee-high leather boots finished with silver circular cutouts and a black purse.

For glam, Dobrev rocked glittery eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette locks were loosely curled and worn down.

