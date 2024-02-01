Nina Dobrev cringes at her past fashion choices.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about her style evolution during her cover story with Who What Wear, published on Wednesday, January 31.

“I don’t know why nobody had an intervention with me,” she said through laughter while reflecting on past looks. Although it’s unclear which outfits the Vampire Diaries alum regrets, all of Us have made questionable fashion choices in the early 2000s.

Dobrev has since found her fashionable rhythm due in part to celebrity stylist Kate Young. Her most recent red carpet moments include sexy sheer silhouettes, timeless figure-flattering gowns and more.

Related: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? The Vampire Diaries’ 2009 premiere introduced fans to one of the most memorable vampire-themed series to date. The CW show, which ran for eight seasons until 2017, took place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, home to mythical creatures and humans alike. In addition to tales of people becoming vampires, or finding out […]

In her Who What Wear profile, Dobrev gushed that Young, who also works with Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson, has helped elevate her style through their years working together. “She’s the ultimate cool girl,” Dobrev praised.

Earlier this month, at the Patou show during Haute Couture Week in Paris, Dobrev rocked a silky orange jacket finished with silver buttons and a matching mini skirt. She kept her look monochromatic with a neon orange handbag and an oversized scrunchie in her hair.

The actress complemented her outfit with gold hoop earrings and white platform pumps. Her bangs were brushed across her forehead as she donned soft glam including rosy cheeks and long lashes.

Related: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s whirlwind romance got very serious, very quickly. The Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder sparked dating rumors in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa. Us Weekly broke the news the following April that Dobrev and White were, in fact, […]

Young also worked her magic on Dobrev at Las Vegas Race Weekend in November 2023. The Out-Laws star slayed in a sheer black crop top that gave a glimpse of her bralette and tucked the number into a black mini skirt. She elevated her look with knee-high leather boots finished with silver circular cutouts and a black purse.

For glam, Dobrev rocked glittery eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette locks were loosely curled and worn down.