Noah Centineo is a heartthrob by every definition of the word — even with a new hairstyle. In October, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star ditched his shaggy locks for a super serious buzz cut that left some fans begging for him to reverse that decision.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar ahead of the Netflix film’s second installment (now available to stream on Netflix) the star revealed the reason why he said goodbye to his tousled locks. It wasn’t for a new gig, or a moment of angst, but because he finally felt famous enough to do so.

Apparently, Centineo dreamt about cutting his hair for a while, but feared that doing so would be detrimental to his career. Following the fame born from his role of Peter in the beloved romance movie, he felt confident enough in his acting career to pay a visit to the barber.

From Cuts to Color, These Are the Top 5 Celeb Hair Trends of 2019

“Some people in my life think that I’ve kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type,” said Centineo in the interview. “They treat me differently. People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy.”

That scar isn’t as scary as it sounds, though. It turns out that it’s from a trampoline accident when he was six years old.

A new haircut isn’t the only new development in the actor’s life. He made his relationship with Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren Instagram official on Tuesday, January 14.

Centineo captioned a photo of the two lovebirds, “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. Love you baby.”

One thing the star didn’t touch on was his decision to bleach his facial hair last September. He shared the news via his Instagram Story, sporting blonde facial hair with the following text overlay: “I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous. Why would I do that?”

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019 — Including Lady Gaga, Hilary Duff, Charlize Theron and More!

But hey, at least that surprising new look kind-of-sort-of prepped fans for his buzz cut the following month? Maybe, maybe not.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)