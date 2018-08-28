Big news for Hilary Swank this week! First her wedding to Philip Schneider and now her affordable luxury lifestyle brand Mission Statement has announced that they are partnering up with Nordstrom as their exclusive retailer, joining the ranks of similar limited-distribution brands Topshop, Charlotte Tilbury, Sezane and Reformation.

The iconic department store will carry more than 10 pieces from the Oscar-winning actress’ brand, which was founded on the notion that chic clothing should be made to work for all aspects of life. But not only that — every single item in the Mission Statement collection is designed for women, by women, working with heritage design factories to create pieces in the finest Italian fabrics. In other words: the line merges high fashion, high function and high performance.

And the prices won’t exactly break the bank, either. You will soon be able to snap up Mission Statement jackets, layering tops, versatile leggings and couture cut dresses made of cashmere, leather and luxury woven fabrics starting at $145 and up to investment pieces at $1,150.

Swank released a statement about her collection’s latest venture via publicist expressing her excitement about the partnership. “Whether you’re looking for washable lather and cashmere … or comfy pants that looks as good paired with sneakers traveling on an airplane as they do wearing heels attending a cocktail party, Mission Statement has the, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Nordstrom on bringing this line to women who are focused on achieving their personal Mission Statement.”

