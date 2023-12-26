Odell Beckham Jr. was the picture of Christmas while warming with his team, the Baltimore Ravens, ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, December 25.
The 31-year-old wide receiver was photographed during pregame rocking a black sweatshirt that featured a graphic of A Christmas Story’s Ralphie Billingsley and Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister. Beckham Jr. paired the top with gym shorts that revealed his extensive collection of leg tattoos.
The most standout aspect of the NFL star’s ensemble was undoubtedly his footwear. Beckham rocked festive cleats in honor of both Santa Claus and the Grinch. Created by Dominic Ciambrone — a.k.a. The Surgeon — the cleats were equipped with one fuzzy lime green shoe, inspired by the Grinch’s signature appearance, and a textured red design that resembled Santa’s crimson coat.
“Christmas gameday 1-of-1’s for @obj,” Ciambrone captioned snaps of Beckham Jr. in the designs. “Custom ‘Grinch meet Santa’ inspired cleats,” he wrote, adding a football and Christmas tree emoji.
After practicing a few passes, Beckham Jr. ditched his festive cleats and Christmas Day outfit for his Ravens uniform. His team, which includes quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Zay Flowers, defeated the 49ers 33-19.
“We’re just going to keep taking [one] day at at time, practice at a time and game at a time. That’s all I’m focused on right now,” Jackson, 26, told reporters following the victory.
Currently, the Ravens have a 12-3 record and are well positioned in relation to the playoffs. Beckham, who joined the team ahead of the 2023 season, previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.
“This is a team that has great talent all across the board — offensive line, running backs, receiving room, defense is great,” Beckham said of joining the Ravens earlier this year. “They showed that they wanted me to be here. Not to say that no one else did, but they believed in me.”