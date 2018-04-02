If we had to tell you the best part about Olivia Culpo’s ultra-glamorous style it would most certainly be her uncanny ability to incorporate a mix of high and low price point pieces for the chicest outfit imaginable. Take the dress the former Miss Universe winner wore to her sister Aurora’s baby shower this past weekend: it was all about her Zara Poplin Jumpsuit Dress.

First thing is first, Culpo’s sister is having a baby boy — so the sisters all coordinated in baby blue, naturally. Culpo’s cornflower blue long-sleeved smock cut frock was actually secretly a jumpsuit, so it was occasion-appropriate, feminine and of course, comfortable. Sadly, the exact number she wore is sold out, but you can snap up a similar style for yourself here.

Now, Culpo started with a strong base for an ensemble, but her mix of high-low accessories further elevated the look. The style star paired the blue frock with a cream pearl box clutch (also sold out, but a similar style from the brand here for $21) a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Flower Hoop Earrings, and last but not least a pair of white Gianvito Rossi Pumps.

See? She successfully accomplished the feat of adding next-level accessories at a wide range of price points to zhuzh up her affordable dress — and the effect was that she looked fab.

Culpo has spoken candidly about how she uses fashion to express herself, recently speaking on the topic while promoting the launch of her capsule line with Revolve, GRL PWR. Clearly, the influencer-turned-designer is expressing her feminine flare with aplomb these days.

