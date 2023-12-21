Olivia Munn is proof that it is OK to laugh at yourself.

Munn, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, to share a video of her look for a recent night out. In the clip, the actress stunned in a sexy sequin mini dress that featured feathers at the neckline. As she walked toward the camera to give fans a closer view of her frock, Munn stumbled in her pointed-toe chrome pumps. The actress mouthed “ouch” before turning around to show that the dress was unzipped.

“Look at this dumb bitch,” Munn captioned the social media post, which prompted fans to praise her candidness.

“This is all of us,” wrote one fan as a second gushed, “There’s nothing sexier than a woman with a good sense of humor.” Comedian Whitney Cummings chimed in, writing, “Okay if u wear this you’re getting pregnant again.”

Munn shares son Malcolm, 2, with boyfriend John Mulaney. The actor, 41, announced news that they were expecting in September of that year while also confirming his relationship with Munn during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction],” Mulaney said. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” (Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, but the twosome announced their split in May 2021. Us Weekly confirmed later that same month that Mulaney moved on with Munn. He filed for divorce in July 2021, and the proceedings were finalized the following January.)

Wednesday’s post wouldn’t be the first time Munn shared a relatable moment.

In July, Munn shared that she’s learning to love “getting dressed up again” for the first time since welcoming Malcolm.

She showed off a fresh blowout via Instagram, which she said helped boost her confidence. “I’ve been dreading getting dressed up again,” Munn wrote over an Instagram Story at the time. “My baby is 19 months old, but postpartum was rough for me (a full year) and then another 6 months waiting for my skin, hair and body to come back.”

She added: “This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable in my skin again.”