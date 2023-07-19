Olivia Munn is learning to love “getting dressed up again” after giving birth to her son, Malcolm, in November 2021.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, to show off her fresh blowout, which she said boosted her confidence. “I’ve been dreading getting dressed up again,” Munn wrote in a since–expired Instagram Story. “My baby is 19 months old, but postpartum was rough for me (a full year) and then another 6 months waiting for my skin, hair and body to come back.”

She added: “This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable in my skin again.”

In a separate video, Munn could be seen admiring her bouncy brunette locks, which were styled by Cherilyn Farris — who has worked with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jenna Dewan and more.

Farris gave Munn voluminous curls that framed her face and cascaded down her shoulders. Munn looked as happy as ever with the finished product, smiling into the camera while running her hands through her tresses.

Farris brought the look to life using Oribe’s Royal Blowout styling product, activating the spray with a round brush. She then applied Dae Hair’s Heat Spray before creating the curls with a curling iron. She completed the look with Unite Hair’s Dry Texture Spray and Balmain Hair Couture Medium Hairspray.

Munn shared that she got all dolled up for a friend’s wedding, making for a special mom’s night out.

She shares Malcolm with John Mulaney, who announced announced in September 2021 that Munn was pregnant. “We’re having a baby together,” he told Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

The Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance marked the first time that Mulaney, 40, spoke about his relationship with Munn.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” Mulaney said. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”

Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, but the twosome announced their split in May 2021. Us Weekly confirmed later that same month that Mulaney moved on with Munn. He filed for divorce in July 2021, and the proceedings were finalized the following January.