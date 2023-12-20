Your account
Stylish

Get Olivia Palermo’s Puffer Jacket Look With This $35 Amazon Pick

By
Olivia Palermo in New York on December 19, 2023.
Olivia Palermo in New York on December 19, 2023.Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Brr — it’s getting cold out there, but Olivia Palermo is ready!

The TV personality and model was photographed out in the West Village in New York City on Tuesday, December 19, dressed for the brisk weather. She wore a beige sweater, white, flowy pants (trending!) and a short black puffer jacket. She also carried a small Dior bag.

Long puffer coats are popular for winter, but this shorter style has such a cool-girl look — and we knew we needed to find a similar piece ASAP!

See it!

Get the Pabopkobi Short Puffer Jacket for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Palermo’s outerwear, this Amazon jacket features padded quilting, a standing neckline, a zip closure and knit sleeve cuffs to keep out the cold. We also love that it’s made with polyester, so it’s allergy-friendly. Even without down, shoppers confirm that it’s “actually super warm” too!

Stylia 20 Piece Double Chin Tightener

Deal of the Day

Depuff Your Jawline in 30 Minutes With This Mask — 43% Off Today View Deal

This puffer comes in black, but you can also grab it in grey or khaki. Between sizes? No problem, as each size covers a range. You can always scroll down the Amazon page to see the size chart too! Think you want to see some other similar options before making your purchase? Check out what else we found on our search below!

PABOPKOBI Women’s Winter Baggy Zip Puffer jackets Short Down Jacket Coat (Small, Black)
PABOPKOBI

Pabopkobi Short Puffer Jacket

$35
See it!

Shop more black puffer jackets we love:

32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Hooded Jacket | Zippered Pockets | Water Repellent, Black, Medium
32º DEGREES

32 Degrees Recycled Packable Hooded Jacket

$35
See it!
Flygo Womens Oversized Puffer Jacket Lightweight Quilted Jackets Zip Up Warm Padded Coat(Black-L)
Flygo

Flygo Oversized Puffer Jacket

$50
See it!
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket Pockets Baggy Short Down Coats,Black,S
MEROKEETY
You save: 13%

Merokeety Zip Puffer Jacket

$70$80
See it!

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Olivia Palermo

