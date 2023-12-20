Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brr — it’s getting cold out there, but Olivia Palermo is ready!

The TV personality and model was photographed out in the West Village in New York City on Tuesday, December 19, dressed for the brisk weather. She wore a beige sweater, white, flowy pants (trending!) and a short black puffer jacket. She also carried a small Dior bag.

Long puffer coats are popular for winter, but this shorter style has such a cool-girl look — and we knew we needed to find a similar piece ASAP!

Get the Pabopkobi Short Puffer Jacket for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Palermo’s outerwear, this Amazon jacket features padded quilting, a standing neckline, a zip closure and knit sleeve cuffs to keep out the cold. We also love that it’s made with polyester, so it’s allergy-friendly. Even without down, shoppers confirm that it’s “actually super warm” too!

This puffer comes in black, but you can also grab it in grey or khaki. Between sizes? No problem, as each size covers a range. You can always scroll down the Amazon page to see the size chart too! Think you want to see some other similar options before making your purchase? Check out what else we found on our search below!

