Surprisingly Fancy Makeup Idea: Olivia Palermo’s Red Eyeshadow 

If we told you that on October 17, 2018, Olivia Palermo, a woman who is as stylishly classic as they come, was going to serve serious punk vibes at a gala for the American Ballet Theater at Lincoln Center in NYC, we’d understand if you didn’t believe Us. But, that’s what happened. The fashionista made an appearance at the annual black tie affair wearing a subdued but still fashion-forward black gown with feathers, but it was her hot pink eyeshadow that stole the show.

Now, if you were a fan of The City or just love the fashion plates aesthetic, you’ll know that Palermo favors feminine staples with a quirky or whimsical touch. She always looks as timeless as she does flawless. And that is fully on display at her appearance at the 2018 ABT Gala. Her black satin dress was simple, but still fun and feminine thanks to the subtle sliver cut-out and the feather embellishment at the sleeves. Her makeup, however, is what took the whole look to new heights.

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes, Meghan Markle’s Daniel Martin) created a subversive beauty look for Palermo that was as unexpected as it was pretty. The key: Martin used a rich cranberry red hue and blended it across the lid and no further, slightly diffusing the shadow at the crease. This created a softened colorblock effect that was cool and less severe than the traditional hard lines that often come with daring eye looks. Then, he lined Palermo’s upper lashes lightly and applied a mascara with a light hand. All of this combined was fresh, unexpected and irreverent, all while bringing out the hazel tones in the tastemaker’s eyes.

Martin and Palermo have experimented with statement makeup before, most recently creating a modern vampy lip look for fall. See the look here!

