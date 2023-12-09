Olivia Rodrigo was wrapped in red at Z100’s Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8.

The singer, 20, wore a vintage Versace mini dress for her set at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The festive number, part of Gianni Versace’s 1996 couture collection, features a sheer top with red embellishments. The straps also have little metal V’s embellished with crystals.

Rodrigo brought in her grunge sensibilities with black thigh high socks and black knee high combat boots. She went for natural glam with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and her hair in loose curls waves. She kept jewelry minimal, opting to only wear several silver rings with her black manicure.

The boots seem to be the same ones she wore earlier this month at iHeartRadio’s Los Angeles Jingle Ball event. The “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer paired the shoes with black stockings and a silver dress for a different look on December 2.

Before her New York City Jingle Ball set, Rodrigo talked to Z100 host Elvis Duran about recently moving to Manhattan.

“I love walking around, and the food is the best ever. Lots of my friends live here, so it’s really amazing,” the California native said.

She refused to blow up her favorite pizza spot, though. “I don’t want to give this away,” she said. “I can’t. I have to keep my own little secret. I’m gatekeeping, sorry.”

As a new New Yorker, Rodrigo is excited to spend Christmas in the Big Apple. “I’m gonna spend it in New York,” she told Duran of her holiday plans. “I hope it snows, fingers crossed!”

“Stop it! We don’t want snow,” Duran quipped.

“No, I want it so bad,” Rodrigo replied. “I’m an L.A. girl! I need some snow. … I’m gonna do that and watch Home Alone Lost in New York just over and over and over again.”

The rest will be necessary since Rodrigo has major plans for 2024. First, she’ll attend the Grammy Awards on February 4 where she has six nominations. Her hit single “Vampire” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance while her album Guts is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and the coveted Album of the Year. “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” also received a nod for Best Rock Song.

Just a few weeks later, she’ll launch her Guts tour in Palm Springs, California. The singer will return to Madison Square Garden in April for four sold-out shows before she takes her show to Europe for a couple months. She’ll return to the states in summer to wrap up her tour in August with a series of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.