Hollaback girl! Olivia Wilde shared that the iconic beauty inspiration behind Alex Kelly, her character on The O.C., was Gwen Stefani. Obviously, this revelation is basically an early 2000s dream come true.

As for how this information came to light? Well, it all went down on Twitter thanks to Danny Pellegrino.

The comedian posted a throwback picture of Alex Kelly working at the bait shop. In the photo, Wilde is rocking some majorly tweezed, uber-high arched eyebrows, thick black eyeliner and a hair poof that would give Snookie a run for her money.

Add the glam to her denim mini skirt, stained glass pendant necklace and studded cuff and it’s safe to say the look was nothing short of iconic.

Pellegrino captioned the March 22 post, “Olivia Wilde, any chance you can give us a detailed breakdown of how this lewk came together?? Love you! xo.”

Shortly after the initial inquiry, Wilde herself popped into the comments section. And to our disbelief, the “breakdown” is much better than we could have ever imagined.

1995 Gwen Stefani + Rainbow Brite + tweezers 🙏 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 22, 2021

“1995 Gwen Stefani + Rainbow Brite + tweezers,” the 37-year-old actress wrote. That’s right, Alex Kelly’s brows were the victims of over-plucking, the iconic high pony was inspired in part by a children’s cartoon and pretty much the character’s entire vibe took a note from Stefani’s “Just a Girl” era.

Loyal O.C. fans obviously responded to this wild revelation. One writes, “OMG! The eyebrows of an entire generation are suffering ptsd from just looking at this pic.”

Another adds “Eyebrow off,” noting the juxtaposition between Wilde’s barely-there brows and Peter Gallagher’s very bushy brows. Gallagher played Sandy Cohen in the drama.

The crossover between The O.C.’s Alex Kelly and Gwen Stefani is one for the books, but it’s not the only gift from grace the show has given fans.

Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen on the show, ended up marrying Leighton Meester, also known as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, in 2014. The pair now share 5-year-old daughter Arlo and a 6-month-old son.

Earlier in March 2021, fans had a flash from the past when the show’s producer Josh Schwartz posted a picture to Instagram of Captain Oats, who was Seth Cohen’s beloved toy horse. He captioned the photo, “Hey Rachel Bilson, heard you’ve got something I want…”

Bilson, who played Summer Roberts on The O.C., responded with a picture of her own horse from the show, Princess Sparkle.

All this to say, The O.C. is just the gift that keeps on giving!