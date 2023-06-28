Orlando Bloom proved that he will always be eye-candy when he attended the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

The 46-year-old actor looked as hunky as ever at the Tuesday, June 27, soirée, which was sponsored by Casamigos. For the outing, Bloom showed skin in a stylish gray tank top that featured a v-neckline. The Troy star paired the piece with matching pants, nailing the monochrome trend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor completed the ensemble with glossy black shoes and accessorized with metallic bracelets and blue-tinted shades.

Bloom also appeared to unveil a major hair transformation, chopping off his signature curly mane for a clean buzz cut.

The Carnival Row alum’s locks were much fuller when he attended the Elemental premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27. That evening, Bloom opted for a black tuxedo and coordinating dress shoes.

One day prior, The U.K. native pushed fashion boundaries when he went shirtless under a loose-fitting blazer at an event for his film Gran Turismo. He teamed the jacket, which was equipped with a spray paint-like design, with baggy trousers and lace-up shoes.

In April, Bloom’s longtime partner, Katy Perry, gave Us a glimpse at their couple style via Instagram. In the snap, the Lord of the Rings actor dazzled in a navy blue suit as the “Firework” singer, 38, sparkled in a crystal-covered black dress.

Perry gushed about their romance in the caption, writing, “Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in work to make sure they aren’t K.O. Find yourself a partner that will go down the mat with you and get back every time. I love you, my fighter.”

For the location on the photos, Perry tagged “The Hoffman Process,” which is a week-long therapy retreat designed to help participants identify and overcome negative behaviors and thought patterns. The “Teenage Dream” artist previously credited the method with helping her and Bloom keep their relationship healthy.

In the comments section, Bloom hilariously wrote, “O.K. there’s a K.O. for ya! I just learned what love bomb is … Daddy can’t keep up with you kids … I love you and our love bombs. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The pair, who first started dating in 2016, briefly split in 2017 before getting back together one year later. Bloom popped the question in February 2019, and the couple welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020. (Bloom also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)