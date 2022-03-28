Sisters in beauty! A-list stars rely on their glam pros to look their most fabulous before a big event, but what happens when the celeb and the makeup artist are best friends? Magic, that’s what!

For long-time collaborators and close chums Penélope Cruz and beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury, the 94th annual Academy Awards was a night of gorgeous glam and great times. And Tilbury is dishing all the details directly to Us!

We caught up with the English makeup maven as she was heading to the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on February 27. In a candid convo with Stylish, Tilbury, with her trademark exuberance, shares the moments leading up to when the 47-year-old Spanish star — and Best Actress nominee — hit the red carpet, including the secrets to her epic look.

Stylish: How long have you and Penélope worked together?

Tilbury: I adore Penélope! I’ve known her forever; she’s like. My sister! I’ve done her makeup fo rso many red carpet event, magazine covers and editorial shoots. She’s not only a beauty inspiration — she’s the most wonderful person inside and out! She’s so kind and generous.

Stylish: What is it like getting such a dear friend ready? It must be exciting.

Tilbury: This year was even more magical as Penelope was nominated in the Best Actress category for her incredible performance in Parallel Mothers. It’s such a powerful story about motherhood and female friendship! I’m so thrilled for her – she is so inspiring, such an incredible talent and the most wonderful person. It was so special to be with her to celebrate.

Stylish: Do you typically plan her makeup far in advance or is it more organic on the day of, once the dress is decided?

Tilbury: We always speak before the event to discuss what kind of makeup look will complement and enhance her dress. It’s about the whole look – what she’s wearing, what character she’s channelling, how her hair is going to be styled. We know each other so well that I instantly know what she’ll love, whether it’s bringing a pop of sparkle to her eyes to mimic the sparkle of her dress or a pretty pinky-nude lip! Tonight it was all about her incredible Chanel dress.

Stylish: Are there any techniques you always use on Penélope?

Tilbury: Penelope loves a mesmerizing smoky eye and a gorgeous pinky-nude lip – that’s her signature!

Stylish: How do you prep skin so that the look will last all night?

Tilbury: I always prep her skin for any red-carpet event with my famous instant turnaround cream, Magic Cream! It plumps, smooths, and adds glow – I NEVER do makeup without it! For the Oscars this year I layered it with Lancôme’s Advanced Genifique Serum for a multi-moisture boost! For her beautiful base, we combined Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation with my Beautiful Skin Foundation to create a flawless, radiant finish!

Stylish: Her skin looked gorgeous. And her freckles showed through!

Tilbury: My Foxy Brown Lip Cheat is the beauty secret to dotting on Penelope’s faux freckles. It’s a great tip for adding an instant youthful freshness to your face!

Stylish: And for those signature smoky eyes?

Tilbury: I used the gorgeous, molten, bronze-y tones from Lancôme’s Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette in Terre De Sienne with my Colour Chameleon in Bronzed Garnet and Amber Haze to bring out the amber sparkle in her eyes, and I layered a pop of my shimmering Pillow Talk Jewel Pot on top for a dreamy, hypnotic gaze, paired with a sumptuous pretty pink pout!

Stylish: You went to the Oscars, too — when do you get dressed and ready to go? After the makeup is done?

Tilbury: Yes, darling! Once Penelope is ready, I get my glow on! This year I travelled straight from Penelope’s to the Oscars, alongside my friend Darren Strowger whose film Take and Run was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film! After the awards, it’s on to the parties which are always such fun – laughing, dancing and NO phones! My magic skin recovery kit is my go-to for the morning after – Magic Serum, Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, Magic Cream, Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum and Cryo-Recovery Face Mask help me cheat the appearance of 8 hours sleep and leave my skin looking energized, plump and hydrated.

Stylish: What’s your favorite memory of the night?

Tilbury: Being surrounded by so many talented, inspiring people and celebrating art and creativity! I loved being back in LA and seeing so many talented beauties wearing Charlotte Tilbury on the red carpet — from Penelope to Sofia Vergara, Billie Eilish, Caitriona Balfe and Oscar winners Ariana DeBose and Jessica Chastain!