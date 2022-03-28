Are we surprised?! Kim Kardashian may have arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a bright blue Balenciaga dress that covered every inch of skin, but rest assured the 41-year-old reality star still made sure to get a manicure.

The Skims founder paid a visit to Los Angeles-based manicurist Kim Truong ahead of the 94th annual ceremony. It’s unclear what design she got, but in typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, it’s probably fabulous. So when fans saw photos of Kardashian clad in a gown that covered up her client’s talons, she knew she had to clear the air.

“Best believe these nails are perfectly manicured under these gorgeous @balenciaga blue gloves for @kimkardashian,” the nail artist wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. While it’s impossible to see through the reality star’s gloves, you can see that her nails are well-shaped.

As for the rest of her glam? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum worked with her amazing glam squad: hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel. Appleton created a super chic wet ponytail for the mom of four thanks to a lineup of ColorWow Hair (shoutout to the Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray) and TangleTeezer Products. Ariel, who typically works with Kylie Jenner, gave the star a velvet matte face beat.

Kardashian frequently works with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Not only is he responsible for the gorgeous looks in most of her Skims photo shoots, but he also whipped up her Met Gala glam — despite the fact that she wore a full face mask to the soirée.

This little tid bit of information inevitably became a comical meme. The Makeup by Mario founder even got in on the joke, posting a series of funny comments on his Instagram page. “It’s the makeup for me, LOL,” he captioned a gallery. “If you’re feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim’s makeup for the Met Gala,” one graphic read, while another said, “Mario can do no wrong.”

The fact that Kardashian had full glam under her face mask wasn’t the only headline-making part of her ensemble. The star’s fully-covered look, which included gloves, boots and a bodycon dress with a massive train, went viral and served as inspiration for Halloween costumes.

While the look may have been out of the norm for the Met Gala, Kardashian did explain how her outfit fit into the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She took to Instagram the day after the event and wrote: “What’s more American than a t-shirt head to toe?!”

