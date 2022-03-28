Stars, they’re just like Us! At the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, Kristen Stewart pulled the most relatable stunt of all time, involving a pair of uncomfortable shoes.

“Kristen Stewart immediately changed out of heels and into flats the second she got off the red carpet,” tweeted entertainment writer Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times. “Amen, girl. #Oscars.”

The actress, 31, arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing a custom Chanel ensemble. Instead of a dress or suit, she wore a black blazer with an unbuttoned white shirt underneath, teamed with itty-bitty shorts. For accessories, she wore a long necklace and pointy-toed pumps. But not long after, she swapped out the aforementioned heels with a pair of black Chanel loafers.

Twitter users have stepped in to offer their two cents on the wardrobe change-up. “She is all of us, and I am here for it,” one person said. Another wrote, “I saw that and saluted her for keeping it real.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart’s ditched her heels at a big-name function. At the BlacKkKlansman screening at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the Los Angeles native posed in a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos on the carpet before slipping them off and carrying up the festival steps barefoot. Her reasoning for this was to protest the French film festival’s rumored “black tie” dress code, which apparently forbids female attendees from wearing flats.

A year prior, Stewart spoke up in the media about the festival’s double standard. “There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “People get very upset if you don’t wear heels or whatever. I feel like you can’t ask people that any more; it’s a given. If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

“Even four years ago, it was not even a question, you have to wear a dress,” she continued. “But now, it’s awesome. You can’t do that anymore!”