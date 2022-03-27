An icon! Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, showing serious skin — and it’s safe to say that the look is taking the internet by storm.

The actor, 26, arrived at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. The outfit comprised a sequin blazer styled open, sans shirt underneath. He teamed the jacket with black slacks and dress shoes and accessorized the look with layered silver necklaces and rings by Cartier.

Naturally, people of the internet flocked to social media over his shirtless appearance. “Never did I think I would see shirtless Timothee at the Oscars, but the gods have blessed us today,” wrote an Instagram user. Meanwhile, a mega-fan on Twitter said, ““WAIT! Timothée Chalamet is SHIRTLESS. This is a new #Oscar…something. High? Low? Memorable moment, anyway.”

What’s extra epic is that the blazer is from the label’s spring 2022 womenswear collection, per Vogue. This is a testament to Chalamet’s commitment to breaking down gender boundaries in fashion.

Of course, Chalamet’s incredible film work in 2021 justifies such a statement-making outfit. After all, he stars in the sci-fi film Dune alongside Zendaya and the movie is up for a whopping ten nominations, including, but certainly not limited to, Best Picture.

Chalamet is no stranger to bringing his unique style to the red carpet. While this is certainly his first time hitting the red carpet shirtless, it isn’t his first time rocking sequin ensembles from the luxury French fashion house.

For the U.K. premiere of The King, for example, he hit the carpet in a sequined hoodie that took the internet by storm. There’s also the so-called “sequin harness” that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards; once again, a Louis Vuitton creation. Like his shirtless look, the outfit spread like wildfire on the internet. Later, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he clarified that it wasn’t intended to be a harness after all.

“I thought it was a bib ― they told me it was a bib,” he told DeGeneres. “I had a friend send me a thing, like, sex dungeon culture is a thing, where you wear harnesses. I didn’t do it for that reason.”