Paige DeSorbo lets BFF Hannah Berner style herself — to an extent.

DeSorbo, 31, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Berner’s fashion choices while chatting about her partnership with Malibu Rum. When asked if she ever looks at her “Giggly Squad” cohost’s outfits and thinks, “It’s a no for me,” DeSorbo smiled and said, “All the time.”

“It’s funny because people will be like, ‘I can’t believe Paige let [Hannah] leave the house like that,’” the Summer House star explained to Us. “Sometimes I see videos after the fact and what am I gonna do? Call her up and be like, ‘What you wore a few hours ago was hideous?’” she joked.

“ I’m not like that. And she’s creative. She actually really does love fashion,” the style guru continued, noting Berner, 33, enjoys “expressing herself” through her personal style, which consists of mixing and matching patterns, loose dresses, crop tops and more.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Berner doesn’t only rely on DeSorbo for fashion advice — she also gave the reality star a credit at the end of her Netflix standup special, We Ride at Dawn, for her spray tan.

“It was so rewarding,” DeSorbo gushed to Us. “I felt like I should’ve given a speech at her party but she didn’t let me. I couldn’t believe she did it.”

DeSorbo added that the BFFs talked about the idea previously, telling Us, “We joked about it, like, ‘How funny would this be?’ And I’m so happy people noticed it because it was just a joke between us and I really didn’t think anyone was gonna see it. We’re obsessed and we thought it was so funny and we’re glad other people did.”

When it comes to her personal style, DeSorbo told Us she loves “wearing things that people are mad about.”

“I just feel like that’s what fashion is, a conversation,” she explained, sharing that one of her recent outfits, a belt-skirt, got a lot of attention. “It was vintage Dolce & Gabbana,” she said, defending the piece. “So take it up with them, you know?”

While chatting with Us, DeSorbo got a Malibu Rum-inspired manicure, opting for a pink and orange nail design.

“It’s inspired by my Malibu drink, so it’s a little pink and orange,” she told Us. “I feel like there’s like small ways you can bring the summer into the fall, like your nails or like an accessory here and there and obviously pink is very big for the fall.”

Related: Lovers' Quarrels! Bar Brawls! Biggest ‘Summer House’ Feuds Through the Years Bring on the heat. Every year, the cast of Summer House brings even more drama — and at least one new feud arises. The series focuses on several reality TV personalities as they live together for the summer in the Hamptons. The first season originally introduced viewers to Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Everett […]

DeSorbo continued, “I think September is such a transitional month. I still have summer clothes I didn’t get to,” she said, noting she’ll still be wearing summery items until there’s a nip in the air. “I feel that Malibu helps keep the summer in September.”