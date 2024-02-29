Pamela Anderson wasn’t always into fashion.

“I never wanted to wear a dress [growing up],” Anderson, 56, said in her Highsnobiety cover story, which hit newsstands on Thursday, February 29. “I was actually always a tomboy,” she said. “I was athletic. I made mud pies.”

As she got older, however, Anderson leaned into her feminine side and went on to become one of Hollywood’s most iconic bombshells. She was a style star throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s and served as a muse for major fashion houses. One of her most talked about looks came at the 1999 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. She graced the A-list event in a shimmery white gown. The fitted dress featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit. She paired the design with metallic sandal heels and a voluminous blowout.

In January 2023, Anderson made headlines for the cherry red Naeem Khan dress at her Pamela, a Love Story premiere in Hollywood. She elevated her ensemble, which seemingly paid homage to her Baywatch days, with open-toe heels and her signature updo. More recently, Anderson wowed in a Victoria Beckham suit at the London Fashion Awards in December 2023.

Through the years, Anderson’s red carpet looks came together with the help of stylist Rebecca Ramsey — but now the actress flies solo.

“My agents were like … ‘Where’s the stylist?’” she told Highsnobiety, “I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.’” Anderson joked, “And they were just horrified.”

In addition to curating her own wardrobe, Anderson has become known for showing off her natural glow.

These days, she prefers to go without makeup after her longtime artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer in 2019. “I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told Elle in August 2023, adding it felt “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious” to go makeup free. “I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she explained.

One month later, Anderson opened up to Us Weekly in September 2023 about her “homemade” skincare routine including “rose water, vinegar, [and] toner.”

“I’m not really a product person,” she exclusively told Us.