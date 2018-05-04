In case you didn’t know, the ‘90s are back! While we’ve been seeing A-list stars pay homage to the era in slender sunglasses, mom jeans and monochromatic makeup looks, it now looks like the stretchy cotton headband (you know, the drugstore one that is floating around the bottom of your gym bag) is getting a revival. Earlier this week, Jenna Dewan jazzed up her blunt lob with the simple black band while promoting NBC’s World of Dance. Then Paris Jackson got in on the action on Thursday, May 3, creatively placing the Scunci headwrap around her forehead at a Longchamp event in NYC.

Hairstyle Laura Polko was responsible for both ladies’ looks, but she found totally different ways to modernize the throwback headpiece for each. Paris’ ‘do had a bit of a gym class hero vibe, with the accessory placed more like a sweatband than a headband. Nonetheless, the model pulled off the creative styling with ease thanks to RPZL extensions that gave her golden lob a bit more length and a ‘90s-inspired glow created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo (he shared on Instagram that her gorgeous bronzy lip came courtesy of Marc Jacobs lip liner in Oh Cocoa and Le Lip Crème in J’Adore).

While Paris’ look had a fun, laid-back vibe, Jenna made the band much more glam with sultrier hair and makeup that screamed girls’ night out. Polko sleekly blew out the World of Dance host’s brunette lob, before adding a graphic center part. Rather than place the headband on the forehead as was custom in the ‘90s, the hairstylist put it just back from the hairline — allowing the cool part to show through.

Paired with Jenna’s sparkly eyes and glossy wine-stained pout (celeb makeup artist Allan Avendano topped off Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Fatale with a coat of the Becca Cosmetics Glow Gloss in Dahlia), the stretchy ‘90s mainstay felt chic, modern and worthy of a night out. And since a five-pack of the Scunci bands rings in at about $6, go ahead and consider the easy-to-wear style a cute yet cost-effective way to get into the hair accessories game.

