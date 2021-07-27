Single status! Paulina Porizkova looked absolutely radiant at the New York premiere of Stillwater on Monday, July 26, her first red carpet since calling it quits with Aaron Sorkin earlier this month.

The 56-year-old model, who attended the event with sons Jonathan and Oliver Ocasek, whom she shares with ex Ric Ocasek, looked absolutely gorgeous at the event.

With a known penchant for vintage frocks, Porizkova stunned in a midi-length gold gown from the ‘50s or ‘60s. While it’s to be determined what designer is responsible for the dress, the Czechoslovakian-born beauty did dish that she picked it up at Polkadots and Moonbeams, a store in Los Angeles.

The model previously wore a vintage number to the Oscars in April, where she made her red carpet debut with Sorkin.

“This dress is a fifteen year old Dolce Gabbana — the only gown in my closet,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Also, I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar — so in case Aaron didn’t win one — he could still take one home.”

The couple only lasted around three months, as Porizkova took to Instagram on July 20 to announce their split.

“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good,’” she started off her Instagram caption, sharing a photo of her former fling with a broken heart emoji.

She continued: “He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather — we’re still a duck and a goose.”

Since her split, Porizkova has made it clear that she’s trying to amp up her dating life, turning to online apps like Hinge to try and find her soulmate.

Unfortunately, her journey for love hasn’t been made all too easy — she keeps getting booted off of the app.

“OK. What’s up, @hinge? I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines,” she wrote earlier this week via Instagram. “I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it — I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?”