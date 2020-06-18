Too funny! Paulina Porizkova accidentally dressed up in a schoolgirl look to do dishes, joking that she looks like Britney Spears in the “Baby One More Time’ video — and she’s not wrong!

On Wednesday, June 17, the 55-year-old model posted a picture to Instagram showing off her chosen outfit to do chores in. Though the blue ankle-cut sweats aren’t totally on-point, the white button-up tied above her belly button with a gray cardigan overtop and her hair in space buns are a perfect combination. She’s basically a hop, skip and a jump away from Britney Spears circa 1998.

“It seems I inadvertently dressed like the 15 year old Britney did twenty years ago – to do the dishes,” she wrote in the accompanying caption alongside the hashtag #wednesdaywearables. She also noted that it was actually someone else who pointed it out. “Thanks @nrips for alerting me to this sad fact and taking the photo,” she continued.

She conclude with a few other hashtags, including one that she favors for a lot of her Instagram posts: #betweenjloandbettywhite. This is a reference to their age — which is 50 and 98 — as well as hers in between —55.

We admire how honest, open and celebratory she is about her age. From topless beach pics to makeup-free morning snaps, she’s definitely not afraid to be honest.

In a post on Thursday, May 28, the Czech shared a totallybare-faced selfie, pointing out the realities of what it looks like to be a woman of 55.

“For all of you lovely complimentary peeps, this is what I actually look like. I think not bad for 55 and no interventions. But most certainly not 22,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This is the first-thing-in-the morning me, no coffee and hair all accidentally waved from sleeping with it in a bun. Looking at my selfies now, I always wonder what’s up with my nose? It keeps getting in the way!”

