Filler free! Paulina Porizkova may look half her age, but rest assured she’s had no work done. And on top of that, she has a pretty inspiring outlook on aging.

“Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this possible,” she captioned a Thursday, July 28, Instagram post, showing off her fabulous figure in a little champagne-colored bikini. “Yet, if you do an internet search aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workout to fight the aging process.”

While facial yoga, powdered collagen and anti-aging serums galore have certainly hooked some celebs, the 56-year-old model insists she’s not on that train. In fact, she says that “only way to stop again” is “dying.”

“I do not want to fight myself every day for the rest of my life,” the Czechoslovakian-born beauty continued. “But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bight light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age.”

She went on to explain that she “can’t change the world alone,” but has found some “amazing women” on social media spreading a similar message.

Some of her favorite account to follow include Kathy Jacobs, a 57-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 rookie, Maria Shriver, Pati Dubroff and Andie Macdowell.

Even though Porizkova admitted to “#nobotox #nofillers #nointerventions,” she isn’t opposed to any of the above. In fact, she had her fair share of non-invasive treatments.

Not only has she tried hydra facials, EmSculpt, a skin tightening treatment, and a plasma pen treatment, she also takes her followers along for the ride.

“Here is a shot of me after a plasma pen treatment cause I’m vain and want to be pretty,” she captioned a selfie showing marks around her eyes following her plasma pen treatment in March.

The model went on to explain that her journey toward self-love was a long one. “When I was 14 and terribly bullied in school, I though it was because I was so ugly. That is what I was told. I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe and a dirty communist,” she wrote.

Porizkova continued to explain that a year later she become a model in Paris, “a model of what other women were supposed to aspire to look like.”

“I wanted desperately to fit in. But soon I was rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated. And that taught me an invaluable lesson,” she wrote. “I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had.”