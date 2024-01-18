Penelope Cruz Believes Aging is a Huge Beautiful Thing

Penélope Cruz is not concerned about aging.

Cruz, 49, opened up about nearing 50 years-old in her cover story with Elle, published on Thursday, January 18. “People have been asking me about age since I was twenty-something,” she shared, adding, “I was more bothered then than now.”

For Cruz, aging is a “huge, beautiful thing.” She gushed, I really want to celebrate that with all my friends. It means I’m here and I’m healthy, and it’s a reason to have a party.”

Through the years, Cruz has learned to ignore questions about aging — or anything she found irrelevant. “When I was 25, they would ask me these psychotic questions, things you would not believe, and the only weapon I would have was not to answer,” she said. “Even now, on the red carpet, when they shout to ‘Turn around,’ I always pretend I didn’t hear what they said.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

Cruz previously called questions about aging “crazy” while talking to Gwyneth Paltrow during a 2017 Interview cover story.

“When it comes to talking about aging as an actress, I feel like, ‘What the f—k?’ I’m not going to give you even two minutes to honor your question. It doesn’t deserve that,” she said at the time.

Per Cruz’s request to not focus on aging, perhaps fans can bask in her impeccable style sense.

Related: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem: A Timeline of Their Relationship Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem knew each other for more than a decade before falling in love, they have managed to keep their personal lives relatively private ever since. The couple met while filming the 1992 film Jamón, Jamón. They reunited for 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona and sparks flew. Cruz and Bardem began dating in […]

Earlier this month, she attended the 14th annual Governors Awards in a stunning Chanel gown. The design featured a floral-embellished bodice that fell into a white tiered skirt. She teamed the frock with diamond earrings and a chunky ring.

For glam, Cruz donned filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes, a warm contour and pink lips. Her golden brown dirty-blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn in a chic bob.